Mandatory evacuation order issued for parts of Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – In preparation for Hurricane Dorian, a mandatory evacuation order has been issued for parts of Brevard County.
Brevard County Emergency Management ordered mandatory evacuations for the following areas ahead of Sunday Sept. 1 at 8 a.m. :
- People who live on the barrier islands, including areas from Kennedy Space Center south to the south beaches, and Merritt Island,
- People who live in mobile homes or manufactured housing
- People who live in low-lying, flood-prone areas
- People with special medical needs such as electrical dependence.
Shelter details are still being finalized, and will be announced on Sunday, September 1
To determine whether your home is located in an evacuation zone click here.