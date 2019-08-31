Breaking News
Mandatory evacuation order issued for parts of Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – In preparation for Hurricane Dorian, a mandatory evacuation order has been issued for parts of Brevard County.

Brevard County Emergency Management ordered mandatory evacuations for the following areas ahead of Sunday Sept. 1 at 8 a.m. :

  • People who live on the barrier islands, including areas from Kennedy Space Center south to the south beaches, and Merritt Island,
  • People who live in mobile homes or manufactured housing
  • People who live in low-lying, flood-prone areas
  • People with special medical needs such as electrical dependence.

Shelter details are still being finalized, and will be announced on Sunday, September 1

To determine whether your home is located in an evacuation zone click here.

