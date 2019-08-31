Mandatory evacuation order issued for parts of Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – In preparation for Hurricane Dorian, a mandatory evacuation order has been issued for parts of Brevard County.

Brevard County Emergency Management ordered mandatory evacuations for the following areas ahead of Sunday Sept. 1 at 8 a.m. :

People who live on the barrier islands, including areas from Kennedy Space Center south to the south beaches, and Merritt Island,

People who live in mobile homes or manufactured housing

People who live in low-lying, flood-prone areas

People with special medical needs such as electrical dependence.

Shelter details are still being finalized, and will be announced on Sunday, September 1

To determine whether your home is located in an evacuation zone click here.