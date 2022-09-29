TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County Emergency Operations officials gave an update on Thursday and allegedly, people took shelter on the roofs of their homes during Hurricane Ian.

Dr. Scott Hopes, Manatee County Administrator, said the county “dodged a bullet” with Hurricane Ian and the county began to work at 1 a.m., once storm conditions became more safe, to clear Highway 70 and roads to hospitals.

The evacuation order is rescinded and shelters will be closing, but residents are still asked to be cautious and to stay inside. Hopes said over 5,000 people took shelter in the county during the storm.

“Please be cautious when you go out on the roadway… Only use the roadway to go back to your home,” he said.

He also said there were reports of significant damage in the county to homes and businesses, and Hope said there were reports of people taking refuge from the storms on roofs.

A unit of 190 troops from the National Guard has been deployed to Manatee County.

Hopes said prior to the storm, the county contracted with four debris removal companies that now have assignments and are assessing water systems.

The county is also aware of homes in the eastern part of the county that “will not be inhabitable” and officials are working on temporary housing for those people.