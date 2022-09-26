MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County officials issued a mandatory evacuation for Zone A residents ahead of Hurricane Ian, according to a release.

The evacuation will be effective at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Those who live in Zone B have been issued a voluntary evacuation.

Residents in Zone A are urged to evacuate by sundown Tuesday.

“We’re expecting sustained tropical or hurricane winds to our barrier islands and coastal communities for as long as 48 hours, with the earliest arrival predicted for 8 p.m. Tuesday,” said Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes. “This is a worst-case scenario with a very strong slow-moving storm just to the west of us.”

The Manatee County Emergency Operations Center will be put on a Level One activation at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The county will also have the following closures:

Manatee County Parks and Preserves will be closed after the close of business Monday until further notice.

Manatee County Public Libraries and animal welfare facilities will be closed Tuesday until further notice.

Building and construction inspection services will be suspended Tuesday

The Manatee County Area Transit fixed-route bus and trolley service will be suspended Tuesday afternoon. MCAT Handy Bus service will be restricted to riders traveling to dialysis and chemotherapy appointments only on Monday and Tuesday

Information on sandbag distribution can be found here. Calls can also be made to 311.