TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa has not made an announcement on reopening following Hurricane Ian, but is assessing safety of the base and roads.

“Do not approach base until you hear from your supervisor,” MacDill tweeted on Thursday.

The tweet said though local counties have been lifting their evacuation orders, it does not mean anyone can return to MacDill.

“It is important to remain clear of recovery teams,” MacDill said.

The Air Force Base previously closed ahead of the storm on Monday for non-mission essential individuals on Monday morning.