TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A disturbance that popped up in the Gulf of Mexico is not expected to strengthen, according to a Tuesday forecast from the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC said the system is currently meandering over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, but environmental conditions seem to be only slightly favorable for any further development.

The odds of tropical development over the next two days appear low at 10% while the odds of development over the next seven days are slightly higher at 20%.

The system is forecast to move across the Florida Peninsula over the weekend and emerge into the southwestern Atlantic Ocean by early next week.

“Regardless of development, the system could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds over portions of the Florida Peninsula later this week,” the NHC said.

The disturbance comes just two days ahead of the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs from June 1 until Nov. 30.

