TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two tropical waves drifting off the coast of Africa currently pose no long-term threat to the U.S., data provided by the National Hurricane Center shows.

The first tropical wave, located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

“Development, if any, of this system should be slow to occur while it moves westward to west-northward at about 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic through the end of the week,” the NHC said.

The wave’s chances of formation over the next seven days remain low at 10%.

A second tropical wave forecast to move off the west coast of Africa Tuesday or Wednesday has a slightly higher chance of development late in the week or over the weekend.

However, conditions are expected to become unfavorable for development by early next week as the wave moves generally west-northwestward across the Atlantic.

August is historically the month when the tropics start to heat up. The peak of hurricane season is typically Sept. 10.

In its updated forecast, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said it is now calling for an “above-normal” 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

Forecasters said the unusually warm sea surface temperatures are “likely to counterbalance the usually limiting” effects of the ongoing El Nino event.

“Considering those factors, the updated outlook calls for more activity, so we urge everyone to prepare now for the continuing season,” said Matthew Rosencrans, lead hurricane season forecaster with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center