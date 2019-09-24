Lorenzo to become powerful hurricane

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A tropical storm in the Atlantic is forecast to become a large and powerful hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Lorenzo formed over the far eastern Atlantic on Monday morning, and is expected to become a hurricane by Tuesday night.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, Lorenzo is about 310 miles southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour. It was moving west-northwest at 16 miles per hour.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect at this time.

The NHC also has its eye on Karen, which became a tropical storm again south of Puerto Rico early morning.

Karen is moving north and is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds across Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Tuesday.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, Karen is located about 90 miles southwest of St. Croix, and about 110 miles south of San Juan, Puerto Rico, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour. It’s moving north at 7 miles per hour.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, the British Virgin Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tropical Storm Jerry has continued to weaken and is forecast to turn northwestward Tuesday night.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jerry is about 275 miles southwest of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour, moving at 8 miles per hour.

The storm is forecast to pass Bermuda late Tuesday and weaken over the next few days.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Bermuda.

