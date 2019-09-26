Lorenzo becomes a major hurricane, should stay out to sea

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Lorenzo rapidly strengthened into a major hurricane early Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The Category 3 hurricane is churning in the Atlantic with winds of 125 miles per hour.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, Lorenzo is about 995 miles west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. It was moving west-northwest at 15 miles per hour.

“Thankfully, it should stay out to sea,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect at this time.

Forecasters are also watching Karen, which is barely a tropical storm, the NHC said.

As of 5 a.m., Karen is located about 475 miles south of Bermuda and about 520 miles north-northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico. It’s moving north-northeast at 15 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.

“The system is weak, unorganized and ‘barely a tropical storm.’ While the storm may loop in the Atlantic, it should also continue to weaken,” said Leigh.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss