Lorenzo becomes a major hurricane, should stay out to sea

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Lorenzo rapidly strengthened into a major hurricane early Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The Category 3 hurricane is churning in the Atlantic with winds of 125 miles per hour.
As of 6 a.m. Thursday, Lorenzo is about 995 miles west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. It was moving west-northwest at 15 miles per hour.
“Thankfully, it should stay out to sea,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect at this time.
Forecasters are also watching Karen, which is barely a tropical storm, the NHC said.
As of 5 a.m., Karen is located about 475 miles south of Bermuda and about 520 miles north-northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico. It’s moving north-northeast at 15 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.
“The system is weak, unorganized and ‘barely a tropical storm.’ While the storm may loop in the Atlantic, it should also continue to weaken,” said Leigh.
