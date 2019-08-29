Local schools update parents, students on school operations ahead of Hurricane Dorian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Hurricane Dorian continues to track toward Florida, schools are beginning to make preparations in case the storm has a direct impact.
Below is a list of local counties, major colleges and universities in our area and across the state with the latest social media updates as Dorian approaches.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
PINELLAS COUNTY
No updates at this time. For the latest, please visit https://www.pcsb.org/Page/21433.
POLK COUNTY
PASCO COUNTY
HERNANDO COUNTY
No updates at this time. For the latest updates, please visit https://www.facebook.com/HernandoSchoolsFL/.
CITRUS COUNTY
No updates at this time. For the latest updates, please visit https://www.citrusschools.org/.
MANATEE COUNTY
SARASOTA COUNTY
HARDEE COUNTY
No updates at this time. For the latest, please visit http://www.hardee.k12.fl.us.
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA
HILLSBOROUGH COMMUNITY COLLEGE
STETSON UNIVERSITY
Stetson University is canceling classes ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
Classes at the Tampa Center and the College of Law in Gulfport are canceled from Aug. 31 and Sept. 3.
UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL FLORIDA
In anticipation of Hurricane Dorian’s expected impact on Central Florida, UCF will close starting at 5 p.m. Friday. The university will remain closed through at least Tuesday, Sept. 3.
FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE
VALENCIA COLLEGE
UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
GANNON UNIVERSITY RUSKIN CAMPUS
Gannon’s Ruskin Campus will be closed Aug. 31 through Sept. 3 as a precaution for Hurricane Dorian.
FLORIDA POLYTECHNIC UNIVERSITY
This list will be updated as new information becomes available. Please check back for the latest updates.
