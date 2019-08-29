Local schools update parents, students on school operations ahead of Hurricane Dorian

1  of  2
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Hurricane Dorian continues to track toward Florida, schools are beginning to make preparations in case the storm has a direct impact.

Below is a list of local counties, major colleges and universities in our area and across the state with the latest social media updates as Dorian approaches.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

PINELLAS COUNTY

POLK COUNTY

PASCO COUNTY

HERNANDO COUNTY

CITRUS COUNTY

MANATEE COUNTY

SARASOTA COUNTY

HURRICANE UPDATE: #SRQCounty is currently monitoring the progress of Hurricane Dorian. Make sure you’re prepared by…

Posted by Sarasota County Schools on Wednesday, August 28, 2019

HARDEE COUNTY

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

We have received some questions about the potential of Hurricane Dorian impacting school in Highlands County. We are…

Posted by The School Board of Highlands County on Thursday, August 29, 2019

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA

UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA

HILLSBOROUGH COMMUNITY COLLEGE

STETSON UNIVERSITY

Stetson University is canceling classes ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Classes at the Tampa Center and the College of Law in Gulfport are canceled from Aug. 31 and Sept. 3.

UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL FLORIDA

In anticipation of Hurricane Dorian’s expected impact on Central Florida, UCF will close starting at 5 p.m. Friday. The university will remain closed through at least Tuesday, Sept. 3.

FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE

VALENCIA COLLEGE

UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA

FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY

GANNON UNIVERSITY RUSKIN CAMPUS

Gannon’s Ruskin Campus will be closed Aug. 31 through Sept. 3 as a precaution for Hurricane Dorian.

FLORIDA POLYTECHNIC UNIVERSITY

This list will be updated as new information becomes available. Please check back for the latest updates.

