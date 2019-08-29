Local schools update parents, students on school operations ahead of Hurricane Dorian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Hurricane Dorian continues to track toward Florida, schools are beginning to make preparations in case the storm has a direct impact.

Below is a list of local counties, major colleges and universities in our area and across the state with the latest social media updates as Dorian approaches.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Hillsborough Schools continues to monitor #HurricaneDorian. Based on @HillsboroughFL Emergency Management guidance, school IS OPEN Friday. All Friday after school activities will occur as scheduled. Updates about school for next week will come this weekend. pic.twitter.com/pu6LDNIURQ — Hillsborough Schools (@HillsboroughSch) August 29, 2019

PINELLAS COUNTY

No updates at this time. For the latest, please visit https://www.pcsb.org/Page/21433.

POLK COUNTY

Polk County Public Schools is working with @PolkCountyFL emergency management personnel to monitor #TropicalStormDorian. There are no changes to regular school operations at this time. Please see https://t.co/zqKOfW6xh8 for more details. pic.twitter.com/ftsdXgRr2R — Polk County Public Schools (@PolkSchoolsNews) August 27, 2019

PASCO COUNTY

At this time, there are no plans to open shelters or close schools due to Hurricane Dorian. If that changes, we will notify families as early as possible directly and post information on social media. We will continue to monitor the storm with Pasco County Emergency Operations. pic.twitter.com/V6D0zslz60 — Pasco County Schools (@pascoschools) August 29, 2019

HERNANDO COUNTY

No updates at this time. For the latest updates, please visit https://www.facebook.com/HernandoSchoolsFL/.

CITRUS COUNTY

No updates at this time. For the latest updates, please visit https://www.citrusschools.org/.

MANATEE COUNTY

STORM UPDATE | School District of Manatee County officials are closely monitoring the movements of #HurricaneDorian and will be meeting later today (8/29/19) with @MCGPublicSafety to discuss plans and preparations. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/pmCXWOobwO — Manatee Schools (@Manateeschools) August 29, 2019

SARASOTA COUNTY

HURRICANE UPDATE: #SRQCounty is currently monitoring the progress of Hurricane Dorian. Make sure you’re prepared by… Posted by Sarasota County Schools on Wednesday, August 28, 2019

HARDEE COUNTY

No updates at this time. For the latest, please visit http://www.hardee.k12.fl.us.

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

We have received some questions about the potential of Hurricane Dorian impacting school in Highlands County. We are… Posted by The School Board of Highlands County on Thursday, August 29, 2019

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA

(1/3) #USF Monitoring Tropical Storm Dorian



The University of South Florida is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Dorian and any potential impacts to our region. The safety of our students, faculty and staff is our highest priority as we track the projected path of the storm. — USF (@USouthFlorida) August 28, 2019

UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA

UT’s Emergency Operations Team is tracking Hurricane Dorian. All UT community members should consult the tropical weather page (https://t.co/DzfmcuNzmF) for further instructions and information regarding available campus services and academic issues. pic.twitter.com/iUMGfPHPT1 — University of Tampa (@UofTampa) August 29, 2019

HILLSBOROUGH COMMUNITY COLLEGE

The College is currently monitoring the track of Hurricane Dorian and will be in communication should there be an alteration to normal operations. Messaging will be distributed through email, Hawk Alert, Facebook and Twitter and posted on the HCC homepage. (1/2) — HCC Florida (@HCCFL) August 28, 2019

STETSON UNIVERSITY

Stetson University is canceling classes ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Classes at the Tampa Center and the College of Law in Gulfport are canceled from Aug. 31 and Sept. 3.

UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL FLORIDA

In anticipation of Hurricane Dorian’s expected impact on Central Florida, UCF will close starting at 5 p.m. Friday. The university will remain closed through at least Tuesday, Sept. 3.

#UCFAlert: In anticipation of Hurricane Dorian’s expected impact on Central Florida, UCF will close starting at 5 p.m. Friday. The university will remain closed through at least Tuesday, Sept. 3.#HurricaneDorianUCF | More 👉 https://t.co/YoG7UL2OCI pic.twitter.com/eRjxwjsDfI — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) August 29, 2019

FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE

UPDATE: Classes at Florida Southern College will be canceled Monday, September 2 through Friday, September 6, including online and graduate. Visit https://t.co/cqjzwaIyYL for the full update. — Florida Southern (@FLSouthern) August 29, 2019

VALENCIA COLLEGE

Due to the potential impact of #Dorian, Valencia College will close Friday at 5pm and remain closed through Tuesday. All classes, including online, are cancelled during this time. — Valencia College (@valenciacollege) August 29, 2019

UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA

At this time, UF has not cancelled classes. Any cancellation announcements will be posted on https://t.co/Cgbkszr36b.



Hurricane Dorian preparation FAQ:https://t.co/rXh8gwGnoC — FLORIDA (@UF) August 29, 2019

FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY

FSU is actively monitoring the development and forecast track of Hurricane Dorian. At this time, all university operations continue as normal. University administrators will take appropriate action should conditions warrant, so continue to check https://t.co/FgyQUycrsm — SeminoleSAFE (@KeepFSUSafe) August 28, 2019

GANNON UNIVERSITY RUSKIN CAMPUS

Gannon’s Ruskin Campus will be closed Aug. 31 through Sept. 3 as a precaution for Hurricane Dorian.

FLORIDA POLYTECHNIC UNIVERSITY

We have been closely watching Hurricane Dorian and due to its expected impact on our area, Florida Poly will be closed on Tuesday, September 3 and possibly longer. University operations will remain as scheduled Friday, August 30. https://t.co/Q6c1r5BcvU — Florida Polytechnic University (@FLPolyU) August 29, 2019

This list will be updated as new information becomes available. Please check back for the latest updates.

