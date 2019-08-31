Dorian’s track trends farther east

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dorian’s projected track continues to shift farther east away from Florida’s coast.

As of 5 a.m. Saturday, the NHC says max sustained winds are up to 140 MPH, as Dorian sustains its Category 4 status.

The NHC has been calling Dorian a “dangerous hurricane” that poses a significant threat to Florida and the Bahamas.

A hurricane warning is in effect for parts of the Bahamas, particularly the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island areas.

The next update for Hurricane Dorian is 8 a.m.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS: