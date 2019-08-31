Breaking News
LIVE COVERAGE: Latest on Hurricane Dorian
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Dorian’s track trends farther east

Tracking the Tropics
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dorian’s projected track continues to shift farther east away from Florida’s coast.

As of 5 a.m. Saturday, the NHC says max sustained winds are up to 140 MPH, as Dorian sustains its Category 4 status.

The NHC has been calling Dorian a “dangerous hurricane” that poses a significant threat to Florida and the Bahamas.

A hurricane warning is in effect for parts of the Bahamas, particularly the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island areas.

The next update for Hurricane Dorian is 8 a.m.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

  • Warning: Northwestern Bahamas; specifically the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss