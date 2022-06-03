TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is forecast to become a tropical storm Friday and is expected to bring heavy rainfall and possible flooding to parts of Florida when it reaches the state this weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The center started issuing advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclone One on Thursday and upgraded some watches to warnings on Friday.

“Tropical Storm Warnings are now in place for Manatee, Polk, Sarasota, Hardee, Desoto, and Highlands counties. These are the areas where you could get 30 to 40 mph gusts tonight and tomorrow,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann.

At 4 a.m. ET Friday, Potential Tropical Cyclone One was about 125 miles north of Cozumel, Mexico, and 420 miles southwest of Fort Myers. It was moving northeast at 6 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, according to the hurricane center.

The system was expected to cross the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Friday night before hitting southern and central Florida on Saturday. It should be north of the northwestern Bahamas the rest of the weekend.

“The system is expected to develop a well-defined center and become a tropical storm later today, and

some slight strengthening is possible while it approaches Florida today and tonight,” the hurricane center said.

If it becomes a tropical storm, it would be called Alex.

A tropical storm warning was issued for southern portions of the east and west coasts of Florida.

The warning includes:

Florida Keys including the Dry Tortugas

Florida Bay

West coast of Florida south of the Middle of Longboat Key to Card

Sound Bridge

Sound Bridge East coast of Florida south of the Volusia/Brevard County Line to

Card Sound Bridge

Card Sound Bridge Lake Okeechobee

Cuban provinces of Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, La Habana, and

Mayabeque

Mayabeque Northwestern Bahamas

A tropical storm watch was also in effect for for the Cuban provinces of Matanzas and the Isle of Youth.

The storm is forecast to dump 4 to 8 inches of rain on Central and South Florida and the Florida Keys with some areas in South Florida and the Keys seeing maximum isolated amounts of 12 inches. This could produce considerable flash and urban flooding, the hurricane center said. Isolated tornadoes are possible over South Florida Friday night and Saturday.

The following areas could see 1 to 3 feet of storm surge:

Marco Island to Card Sound Bridge (1 to 3 feet)

Middle of Longboat Key to Marco Island (1 to 2 feet)

Charlotte Harbor (1 to 2 feet)

Florida Keys and Dry Tortugas (1 to 2 feet)

Western Cuba could see about 6 to 10 inches of rain with some areas seeing maximum amounts of 14 inches. The heavy rainfall may lead to life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides, the hurricane center said.