TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Idalia is forecast to make landfall as an “an extremely dangerous” category 4 hurricane in Florida Wednesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Per the last update, Idalia was said to be 125 miles west of Tampa and about 185 miles south of Tallahassee.

At midnight, Idalia had max sustained winds of 110 mph and was moving north at 17 mph. However, it has a high chance of rapidly intensifying to category 4 strength right before landfall.

The NHC said the hurricane’s center is expected to hit the Big Bend coast Wednesday morning. Afterward, it will continue to head northeast near or along the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas.

As it stands, it could remain a hurricane by the time it hits the Carolinas, experts said.

According to the NHC, normally dry areas along the Florida coast could see flooding due to “dangerous” storm surges and an enhanced tide from the supermoon. The surges could be as high as 16 feet in some areas.

The following is a list of surges projected for different areas:

Wakulla/Jefferson County line, FL to Yankeetown, FL — 12-16 ft

Ochlockonee River, FL to Wakulla/Jefferson County line, FL — 8-12 ft

Yankeetown to Chassahowitzka, FL — 7-11 ft

Chassahowitzka, FL to Anclote River, FL — 6-9 ft

Carrabelle, FL to Ochlockonee River, FL — 5-8 ft

Anclote River, FL to Middle of Longboat Key, FL —4-6 ft

Tampa Bay — 4-6 ft

Middle of Longboat Key, FL to Englewood, FL — 3-5 ft

Indian Pass, FL to Carrabelle, FL — 3-5 ft

Englewood, FL to Bonita Beach, FL — 2-4 ft

Charlotte Harbor — 2-4 ft

Mouth of the St. Mary’s River to South Santee, SC — 2-4 ft

Beaufort Inlet to Drum Inlet, NC — 2-4 ft

Pamlico and Neuse Rivers — 2-4 ft

South of Bonita Beach to Chokoloskee, FL — 1-3 ft

South Santee, SC to Beaufort Inlet, NC — 1-3 ft

Drum Inlet to Duck, NC — 1-3 ft

Chokoloskee, FL to East Cape Sable, FL — 1-3 ft

Flagler/Volusia County Line, FL to Mouth of St. Mary’s River — 1-3 ft

Indian Pass to Mexico Beach — 1 to 3 ft

Florida Keys — 1-2 ft

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Englewood northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa

Bay

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Chokoloskee northward to the Middle of Longboat Key

West of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach

Sebastian Inlet Florida to Surf City North Carolina

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Bonita Beach northward to Englewood, including Charlotte Harbour

Mouth of the St. Mary’s River to South Santee River South

Carolina

Carolina Beaufort Inlet to Drum Inlet North Carolina

Neuse and Pamlico Rivers North Carolina

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Mouth of the St. Mary’s River to Edisto Beach South Carolina

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

North of Surf City North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia

border

border Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

Idalia Resources