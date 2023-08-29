TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Idalia is moving closer to Florida and is expected to strengthen more as it moves through the warm Gulf waters, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Idalia is forecast to make landfall along the northwest Gulf Coast of Florida some time on Wednesday as a Category 3 major hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of the 2 a.m. update, Idalia was over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, moving north at 8 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. It’s expected to become a hurricane Tuesday morning.

In the 11 p.m. update, the track held steady. Track forecasts are not updated in the 2 a.m. advisories. The cone only indicates where the center of the storm could be. Impacts will be felt well outside of the cone.

Storm surge remains the biggest threat with Idalia, with some areas north of Tampa Bay expected to see 8 to 12 feet of storm surge, with 4 to 9 feet in the Tampa Bay area and 3 to 7 feet south of Tampa Bay.

The storm surge threat is increased thanks to higher-than-normal high tides due to Wednesday’s Super Moon.

A hurricane warning is in effect for most of the Florida Gulf Coast from Gulf County to the south end of Sarasota County, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The outer bands are expected to arrive in the Tampa Bay area in the late afternoon, but will become more frequent and intense by midnight. The worst weather will be between Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon.

Most of the tornados will happen Tuesday night, while the biggest storm surge for the Tampa Bay area will happen Wednesday morning.

Idalia Resources

Watch WFLA Now’s 24/7 coverage to stay up-to-date on Idalia. Get the latest on closings and weather conditions in your area on our Tracking the Tropics page.