LIVE: Hurricane Dorian approaching infamous Frying Pan American flag

CAPE FEAR, North Carolina (NEXSTAR/WFLA) — A live camera from Explore.org atop the Frying Pan Tower, a lighthouse at the end of the Frying Pan Shoals in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, is documenting Hurricane Dorian’s approach up the East Coast.

The live stream is courtesy Explore.org.

The Frying Pan Tower made live stream fame in 2018 when the live camera documented Hurricane Florence’s arrival on the East Coast.

The American flag is currently weathering the rain and wind from Dorian’s outer bands.

As of Wednesday, Hurricane Dorian is a Category 2 storm inching its way up the east coast of the United States.

Dorian live track: