TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several sandbag locations have opened up in the Tampa Bay area ahead of potential impacts from a tropical system next week.

This list will be updated as more locations are announced.

Citrus County

Homosassa Community Park — 4210 Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa (Open 24 hours, must bring shovel)

Bicentennial Park — 501 N. Baseball Pt., Crystal River (Open 24 hours, must bring shovel)

Hernando County

Linda Pedersen Park — 6400 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill (Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bring a shovel)

Anderson Snow Park (enter through the service road between the park and the gymnastics place) — 1360 Anderson Snow Road, Spring Hill (Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bring a shovel)

Ridge Manor Community Center — 34240 Cortez Blvd., Ridge Manor (Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bring a shovel)

City of Brooksville Department of Public Works — 600 S. Brooksville Ave., Brooksville (Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bring a shovel)

Pasco County

Magnolia Valley Golf Course — 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey (Open 24/7. Bring a shovel)

Pasco Public Works C-Barn — 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio (Open 24/7. Bring a shovel)

Pinellas County

Pavement and Traffic Operations Building — 1744 9th Ave. N. (Extended hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday)

Watch Tracking the Tropics Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. CT.

Be prepared with the WFLA Hurricane-Ready Guide 2023 and stay ahead of tropical development with the Tracking the Tropics newsletter.