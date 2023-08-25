TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several sandbag locations have opened up in the Tampa Bay area ahead of potential impacts from a tropical system next week.
This list will be updated as more locations are announced.
Citrus County
Homosassa Community Park — 4210 Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa (Open 24 hours, must bring shovel)
Bicentennial Park — 501 N. Baseball Pt., Crystal River (Open 24 hours, must bring shovel)
Hernando County
Linda Pedersen Park — 6400 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill (Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bring a shovel)
Anderson Snow Park (enter through the service road between the park and the gymnastics place) — 1360 Anderson Snow Road, Spring Hill (Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bring a shovel)
Ridge Manor Community Center — 34240 Cortez Blvd., Ridge Manor (Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bring a shovel)
City of Brooksville Department of Public Works — 600 S. Brooksville Ave., Brooksville (Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bring a shovel)
Pasco County
Magnolia Valley Golf Course — 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey (Open 24/7. Bring a shovel)
Pasco Public Works C-Barn — 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio (Open 24/7. Bring a shovel)
Pinellas County
Pavement and Traffic Operations Building — 1744 9th Ave. N. (Extended hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday)
