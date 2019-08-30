LIST: Tampa Bay counties issue state of emergency

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis is now urging all Florida residents to prepare as Hurricane Dorian approaches the state’s east coast.

He initially declared a state of emergency for counties in the path of Hurricane Dorian on Wednesday, however, expanded it to include all 67 counties throughout the state Thursday.

8 On Your Side is monitoring the local counties in Tampa Bay as they began their hurricane preparations.

Here is a list of which Tampa Bay counties have issued their own local state of emergencies as residents prepare for Hurricane Dorian:

Citrus County

  • Effective as Aug. 29

Highlands County

  • Effective as of Aug. 30 – Will last for seven days

Hillsborough County

  • Effective as of Aug. 29

Hernando County

  • Effective as of Aug. 30

Manatee County

  • Effective as of Aug. 30

Pasco County

  • Effective as of Aug. 29

We will continue to update this list as counties continue to make their hurricane preparations. Please check back for the latest updates.

