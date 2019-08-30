LIST: Tampa Bay counties issue state of emergency

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis is now urging all Florida residents to prepare as Hurricane Dorian approaches the state’s east coast.
He initially declared a state of emergency for counties in the path of Hurricane Dorian on Wednesday, however, expanded it to include all 67 counties throughout the state Thursday.
8 On Your Side is monitoring the local counties in Tampa Bay as they began their hurricane preparations.
Here is a list of which Tampa Bay counties have issued their own local state of emergencies as residents prepare for Hurricane Dorian:
Citrus County
- Effective as Aug. 29
Highlands County
- Effective as of Aug. 30 – Will last for seven days
Hillsborough County
- Effective as of Aug. 29
Hernando County
- Effective as of Aug. 30
Manatee County
- Effective as of Aug. 30
Pasco County
- Effective as of Aug. 29
We will continue to update this list as counties continue to make their hurricane preparations. Please check back for the latest updates.