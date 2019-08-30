LIST: Tampa Bay counties issue state of emergency

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis is now urging all Florida residents to prepare as Hurricane Dorian approaches the state’s east coast.

He initially declared a state of emergency for counties in the path of Hurricane Dorian on Wednesday, however, expanded it to include all 67 counties throughout the state Thursday.

8 On Your Side is monitoring the local counties in Tampa Bay as they began their hurricane preparations.

Here is a list of which Tampa Bay counties have issued their own local state of emergencies as residents prepare for Hurricane Dorian:

Citrus County

Effective as Aug. 29

Highlands County

Effective as of Aug. 30 – Will last for seven days

Hillsborough County

Effective as of Aug. 29

Hernando County

Effective as of Aug. 30

Manatee County

Effective as of Aug. 30

Pasco County

Effective as of Aug. 29

We will continue to update this list as counties continue to make their hurricane preparations. Please check back for the latest updates.