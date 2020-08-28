Laura weakens to tropical depression over Arkansas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After barreling through Louisiana, Texas and parts of Arkansas, Laura was downgraded to a tropical depression Friday morning and has continued to weaken.

The National Hurricane Center says the storm is losing tropical characteristics, but the threat of flooding has continued.

The storm made landfall in Louisiana, killing at least three people, downing trees and power lines, and knocking out power to more than 415,000 people. The storm weakened rapidly as it moved through the state Thursday morning.

At 5 a.m. EST, Laura had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph, and was about 95 miles west-northwest of Memphis, Tennessee. It was moving north at 13 miles per hour.

The depression is expected to continue north with little change in strength, but will pick up steam late Saturday and Sunday as it moves into the northwest Atlantic, the NHC said.

It’s forecast to dump 1 to 5 inches of rain in parts of Alabama Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, portions of the

central and southern Appalachians, and the Mid-Atlantic States.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

