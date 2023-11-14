TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is tracking a late-season system that could develop into a tropical depression over the Caribbean.

Meteorologists said the system is expected to form into a tropical depression over the southwestern Caribbean Sea in the next few days. Later this week, the system will begin moving northeastward across the western and central portions of the Caribbean Sea.

Officials said the storm could impact Jamaica, Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

“Regardless of development, this system has the potential to produce heavy rains over portions of the Caribbean coast of Central America and the Greater Antilles towards the latter

portions of this week,” the NHC said.

The system has a 70 percent chance of developing over the next seven days.