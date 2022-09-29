TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County and its emergency responders are still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian Thursday morning.

News Channel 8’s Brittany Muller was on scene at 119th Avenue and Ulmerton road in Largo, where deputies have all corners of the road blocked to keep drivers safe due to a downed powerline that almost sparked a fire.

Deputies are waiting for Duke Energy to respond, as of 5 a.m. Thursday.

Brittany reported she and her photojournalist have not seen many drivers around as they continue to cover the aftermath of the storm.

The latest numbers state 190,000 Duke Energy customers are without power in Pinellas County.

The sheriff’s office is asking residents to continue to stay inside, as there is still a risk of flash flooding.