TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A large area of interest has appeared in the tropical Atlantic less than 24 hours after Hurricane Idalia ripped across Florida’s Big Bend region.

The National Hurricane Center says an area of low pressure could develop over the Atlantic early next week. Conditions look ideal for some gradual development through the middle part of next week as the system moves northwest over the eastern and central portions of the tropical Atlantic.

Any odds of formation over the next week are low at 20 percent.

The NHC is also monitoring a hurricane, two tropical storms, and two tropical disturbances.

