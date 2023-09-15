TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is tracking Hurricane Lee, Tropical Storm Margot and two disturbances in the Atlantic.

Hurricane Lee

The NHC said Hurricane Lee is a large and dangerous storm that’s located about 490 miles south-southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Lee’s maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph. The NHC said little change in strength is expected by tonight, however, it is expected to become post-tropical and begin weakening by Saturday.

“It is still expected to be a large and dangerous storm when it reaches eastern New England and Atlantic Canada,” the NHC said.

Lee’s hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles and tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 320 miles.

Lee is forecast to move farther away from Bermuda this morning and approach the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada on Friday and Saturday. The storm is expected to turn toward the north-northeast and move across Atlantic Canada Saturday night into Sunday.

Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

Petit Manan Point, Maine to the U.S./Canada border

New Brunswick from the U.S./Canada border to Point Lepreau,

including Grand Manan Island

Nova Scotia from Digby to Medway Harbour

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

Bermuda

Westport Massachusetts northward to the U.S./Canada border

Martha’s Vineyard

Nantucket

New Brunswick from the U.S./Canada border to Fort Lawrence,

including Grand Manan Island

Nova Scotia from Fort Lawrence to Point Tupper

Tropical Storm Margot

Tropical Storm Margot weakened into a tropical storm Friday morning.

The NHC said Margot’s maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph. The storm is forecast to make a slow, clockwise loop during the next day or so. By Monday, Margot will make a faster northeastward motion.

2 disturbances

The NHC continues to monitor showers and thunderstorms located about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles.

The system is expected to become a tropical depression within the next day or so while it moves west-northwestward to northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.

It has a 90 percent chance of development over the next two days.

Forecasters are also watching a tropical wave that is expected to emerge off the west coast of Africa by the middle part of next week.

The tropical wave could possibly develop as it moves westward across the eastern tropical Atlantic. It has a 20 percent chance of development over the next seven days.