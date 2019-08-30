LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay area brewery is doing its part to help people during Hurricane Dorian.

Tank number LT2 at Swan Brewing is usually full of a fantastic beer. But that’s not the case ahead of Dorian. Instead, it’s filled with water.

“People that may need water after the hurricane have fresh drinking water as they need it,” said Justin Spangler.

The tank holds 530 gallons. And if it runs out, they have the ability to fill another.

“We actually have our boiler behind us. That is going to equal about another 361 gallons of water. We’ll be able to actually fire that up and get clean drinking water,” Spangler said.

The brewery also has a generator so they can stay open and people can come in a have a beer and even charge their phones if they need to.

All of it is to help the community they serve in a time of need.

“Just trying to give back to the community and figure out what we can do to help. And that’s one thing we thought of,” Spangler explained. “We have big tanks that we can store liquid in and keep it at a cold temperature. And we thought why not. If people need water and don’t have the availability, we can have it for them.”