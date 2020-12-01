LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Key West ends hurricane seasons by burning warning flags

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A small group of Florida Keys residents marked end of the record-breaking 2020 Atlantic hurricane season by dousing hurricane warning flags with rum and burning them during a waterfront ceremony.  

The event on Monday included remembering people still recovering from hurricanes that battered parts of the Caribbean, Central America and the United States.

This year’s season was the most active ever recorded. It included 30 named storms, with 13 hurricanes.

Speakers also gave thanks that the Keys escaped significant impacts, despite Eta crossing the Upper Keys on Nov. 9 as a tropical storm.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss