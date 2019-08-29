Keeping your pets safe during a hurricane

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Hurricane Dorian continues to strengthen during its trek toward the United States, Floridians are being urged to be prepared.

The possibility of Hurricane Dorian striking the east coast as a powerful hurricane is increasing, though it’s still hard to say exactly where it will hit.

The system is expected to bring heavy rains and strong winds to parts of Florida. While it’s too early to say exactly what impacts will be felt, and where, Floridians are being reminded if they eventually choose to evacuate to take their pets with them and have supplies in their disaster kit.

“If it isn’t safe for you, it isn’t safe for your pets,” the Humane Society says on its website. “Pets left behind in a disaster can easily be injured, lost or killed.”

They also urge pet owners to act early if they decide to evacuate.

“Some people who have waited to be evacuated by emergency officials have been told to leave their pets behind. The smell of smoke or the sound of high winds or thunder may make your pet more fearful and difficult to load into a crate or carrier. Evacuating before conditions become severe will keep everyone safer and make the process less stressful.”

The Humane Society recommends having enough food and water for each pet for at least five days. You should also bring bowls and a manual can opener if you’re packing canned pet food. Any pet medication should also be packed in the kit, as well as all medical records, including vaccination history.

When you evacuate with your pet, you should make sure they are wearing a collar with tags for identification. The Humane Society says microchipping your pet is ideal for ID because collars can easily be removed.

Other items to have in your disaster kit include a pet first aid kit, a litter box with extra litter and a scoop, a leash, a harness, a carrier and current photos of you and your pet. You can also include items like a pet bed or special toy to help reduce their stress.

If you plan on evacuating and going to a shelter, the Humane Society says you should call ahead to make sure the shelter will be pet-friendly.

Alternatives to staying in a shelter include pet-friendly hotels and motels or bringing your pet to stay with a trusted friend or family member. You can also check to see what boarding options are available at local kennels, your veterinarian’s office or even a local animal shelter.

If you decide to stay home and wait out the storm, make sure you do so safely and have a safe area in your home where you can all stay together. The Humane Society urges you to close off any unsafe nooks and crannies where scared pets may try to hide.

You can learn more about disaster preparedness for your pet on the Humane Society website.

