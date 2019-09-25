Karen moves away from Puerto Rico, Lorenzo becomes fifth hurricane of season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Lorenzo strengthened into a hurricane Wednesday morning, making it the fifth Atlantic hurricane of the season.

The system is forecast to become a major hurricane by Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. advisory.

As of 5 a.m., Lorenzo is about 640 miles west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour. It was moving west-northwest at 17 miles per hour.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect at this time.

Rains and flash flooding will continue over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Karen moves away from the Island.

As of 5 a.m., Karen is located about 155 miles north-northeast of San Juan Puerto Rico with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour. It’s moving north at 14 miles per hour.

Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann says there is much uncertainty with this system.

“It will stall and possibly loop in the Atlantic. This forecast will change many times over the next week,” Leigh said.

Tropical storm warnings for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands were discontinued Wednesday morning.

Tropical Storm Jerry has become post-tropical, but a Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Bermuda.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jerry is about 185 miles west of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour, moving north at 7 miles per hour.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Bermuda.

