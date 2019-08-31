Jupiter residents seeing long lines at gas stations, no fuel at all

JUPITER, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s safe to say at this point in Hurricane Dorian preparations that if you need fuel and see a gas station, you should stop to fill up.

That’s becoming a problem for residents of Jupiter, who are now seeing long lines for fuel, or in many cases, there is no fuel at all.

Many folks 8 On Your Side spoke to on Friday had already prepared well in advance, but they wanted a little extra in the tank, just to be safe.

“I’m just waiting to top off my tank and get some more gas for my generator,” said David Verity.

He said he wasn’t annoyed by the long line.

“Part of living in Florida. I’m a high school teacher and we just got let out now, so this is when I gotta do it.”

Will McLeish and his family were also prepared before the lines for fuel began to grow.

“We got gas last night, my whole family and everything. So this is really just gas for my car. But it’s still annoying. I drove around the whole town and this was probably the smallest line I saw, so that’s why I got here,” he said.

Seasoned Floridians like Bryan Cienello have been down this road, one with hard-to-find fuel, many times before. He was in the line to get a little more fuel for his final generator.

“Honest to god, I’ve been here, my wife and I have been here for 20 plus years and I was ready by the end of yesterday. So now I have to sit around for three days and wonder what’s going to happen,” Cienello said.

At this point in preparing for Hurricane Dorian, if you see a gas station with fuel, it might not be a bad idea to top off your own tank.

