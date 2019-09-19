Jerry reaches hurricane strength in Atlantic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Jerry strengthened Thursday morning to become a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches the Leeward Islands.

Hurricane Jerry has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and is about 490 miles east of the Leeward Islands. It’s moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

The National Hurricane Center says the center of Jerry is expected to be near or north of the northern Leeward Islands by Friday. It is then forecast to pass north of Puerto Rico on Saturday and east of the southeastern Bahamas on Sunday.

A tropical storm watch is currently in effect for Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Maarten, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy and Saba and St. Eustatius.

