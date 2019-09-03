Jacksonville Humane Society empties cages ahead of Hurricane Dorian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Great news for pets in need of fur-ever homes in Jacksonville!

The Jacksonville Humane Society posted Monday evening that volunteers helped bring nearly all of their pets into foster homes ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

This comes following a Facebook post made by the organization asking for help.

“STORM TROOPERS NEEDED! Our animals would love to ride out Hurricane Dorian in a cozy home-like yours instead of at the shelter.”

Storm Troopers fosters were provided food, leashes, and collars and were asked only need to provide shelter for the animal.

Any animals who remain at the shelter such as those with special medical needs will be cared for by Jacksonville Humane Society staff and all measures will be taken to ensure their safety and comfort.

The Jacksonville Humane Society will provide updates if the need for more strom troopers arise on their Facebook page.