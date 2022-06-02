TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center continues to give Invest 91L a high chance of developing in the western Caribbean or southern Gulf of Mexico over the next couple of days.

While heavy rain and gusty winds are likely for South Florida, there are still some question marks for what the Tampa Bay area will see. There will be a sharp cut-off of heavy rain somewhere between central Florida and south Florida. As of Thursday morning, it is hard to pinpoint where that cut-off will be because the system hasn’t organized yet.

WHAT WE KNOW

The Nature Coast (Citrus, Hernando and Pasco Counties) will only see a few isolated passing downpours Friday night and into Saturday. Even the forecast models that bring the system a little farther north keep the heaviest rain mainly along and south of I-4. It will be a normal summer weekend with little to no tropical impacts expected.

WHAT WE’RE WORKING ON

A small difference in the track will make a big difference in impacts for the rest of the Tampa Bay area. There is about 100 mile spread from the northern-most forecast model to the southern-most one. This leads to 100 mile difference in where the cut-off of the heavy rain could be.

MODEL DIFFERENCES AND IMPACTS

The European model continues to suggest a more northern track. This would lead to passing heavy downpours Friday into Saturday as far north as the I-4 corridor. This solution is more of an outlier with most other models suggesting a track farther south.

The tracks farther south would leave much of the Tampa Bay area much drier.

A track in between is most likely with the storm coming ashore near Ft. Myers or Naples. This would leave Pinellas, Hillsborough, and Polk Counties drier as the system passes across the southern peninsula. Passing heavy downpours would still be possible in Manatee, Sarasota, Highlands and Hardee Counties.

BOTTOM LINE

TIMING OF THE STORMS

Passing heavy downpours will begin Friday afternoon. Showers and storms will be possible Friday night and into Saturday. Storms will begin to wind down as the disturbance pulls away Saturday afternoon and evening.

Sunday will have no impact from the tropical system as it will be well out in the Atlantic by the second half of the weekend.

WIND THREAT

The tropical system will be weak. Winds will be breezy at times Friday into Saturday with gusts between 20 and 30 mph Saturday afternoon at their strongest. This tropical system however, even if it develops, would stay weak so winds are not a big concern.

RAIN THREAT

There will be a sharp cut-off of heavy rain across the state. This sharp cut-off will be somewhere between I-4 and Fort Myers. The most likely solution will be the system stays farther south leaving more of the Tampa Bay area out of the passing heavy downpours Saturday with the highest rain chances farther south.