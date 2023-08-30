TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Idalia impacted the Tampa Bay area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning before it made landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida as a Category 3 hurricane.

Idalia brought storm surge to the Tampa Bay area at a time tides were already higher than normal due to a super moon.

Residents in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties that were ordered to evacuate were allowed to return home Wednesday evening.

Residents in Evacuation Zone A in Citrus County were placed under a mandatory curfew between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

Idalia made landfall at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday near Keaton Beach, according to the National Hurricane Center. It then moved into Georgia as a hurricane.

At one point, Idalia strengthened into a Category 4 storm but weakened slightly to a Category 3 ahead of landfall.

Idalia weakened again Wednesday night into a tropical storm. At 11 p.m., Idalia was located about 15 miles north-northwest of Charleston, South Carolina.

Idalia is expected to remain a tropical storm as it moves off the coast of South Carolina Wednesday night or Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm will then move out to sea.