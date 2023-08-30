TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — WFLA News 8 has crews across Florida’s Gulf Coast giving live updates of the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.

Idalia made landfall early Wednesday morning, and although the hurricane has passed the Tampa Bay area, the main concern for residents is the storm surge in the area.

Hillsborough County

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is preparing to shut down 41 from Big Bend to Symmes due to flooding from Idalia.

The Tampa Riverwalk also saw flooding from Idalia, with water coming up over the railing and spilling onto the streets and sidewalks.

Bullfrog Creek and the Gibsonton area are experiencing “heavy flooding that is anticipated to continue as we near high tide, according to HCSO. Avoid any areas with standing water.

Excessive flooding has affected Highway 41 in the Riverview area, according to HCSO. Residents are advised to avoid the area.

Bayshore Blvd. in downtown Tampa is also experiencing flooding due to storm surge. This view is from Monte Carlo Towers.

Photo courtesy of viewer Frank Pfundstein.

Hernando County

Hernando County Fire Rescue rescued two people who were trapped in their car Wednesday morning. Authorities used an airboat to reached the individuals.

Citrus County

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said areas of the county are already “heavily flooded.” High tide is still expected to come in at 4:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office is urging residents to remain inside and shelter in place as “catastrophic” storm surges are still possible.

Pinellas County

The Skyway Bridge remains closed with wind speeds between 50 to 60 mph. The northbound lanes of the Howard Franklin Bridge and eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway are also closed. The Gandy Bridge remains open as of this report.

Tarpon Springs near the Sponge Docks is seeing flooding, causing roads to be blocked off.

An updated look at Tarpon Springs near the Sponge Docks. I’ll be live on @WFLA until noon #HurricaneIdalia #tarponsprings pic.twitter.com/xCLzLunNdg — Chloe Sparks (@chloesparkswfla) August 30, 2023

The Clearwater Police Department shared a view of Seminole Docks this morning amid Idalia.