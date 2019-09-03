Hurricane supplies on their way to Bahamas thanks to Tampa Bay pilots

TAMPA (WFLA) – They asked. You are responding.

The airlift of hurricane supplies is underway between Tampa Bay and the storm-ravaged Bahamas.

After our “8 On Your Side” report, people began showing up at St. Pete Air, at the “Sol Relief” drop-off location to donate all kinds of items.

It’s a Home Depot or Lowe’s in reverse. Batteries, tarps, water are coming in, sometimes by the pallet full.

Volunteers sort through it so it can be loaded onto planes and flown to the Bahamas.

“I’ve been in Andrew four weeks without power. Irma, four weeks without power. So I know what it’s like to be on the other side and if I can help, I’m helping,” said Brenda Squires.

Three planes made the round trip on Tuesday with many more in the works in the coming days.

“The first thing that has to happen is those runways have to be clear. So there are crews on the ground working on that. Once the runways are clear, we can get to the barrier islands. Right now our flights are going into Nassau,” said Mark Auchtung of Sol Relief.

The U.S. Coast Guard provided a shot of the runway on Andros Island in the Bahamas. When the water recedes, debris will have to be picked up, so planes can land.

Courtesy: United States Coast Guard

All-day Tuesday, people stopped by to drop off items. Elyse Haley brought baby items. Her son gave her a thumbs up for that. “The diaper idea was great though. I did not think about diapers.”

Next stop for all the items; Abaco, Andros Island, or one of the other places where Dorian brought devastation.

If you would like to donate please visit Sol Relief’s website.