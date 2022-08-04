TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Colorado State University (CSU) have released updates to their forecasts on the number of tropical systems the Atlantic Basin could see this year.

NOAA didn’t change their numbers too much. They are now calling for 14 to 20 named storms, which is down slightly from the original 14 to 21 they predicted. Their updated forecast calls for six to 10 hurricanes, which was unchanged from their previous forecasts, and three to five major hurricanes, down slightly from the original three to six.

Colorado State brought both the forecasted number of named storms and hurricanes down by two for a total of 18 named storms and eight hurricanes. The forecast for major hurricanes was decreased by one for a total of four major hurricanes.

Both of these updated forecasts include the three named storms that already formed earlier this season: Alex, Bonnie and Colin.

Bringing the number of possible storms down might seem great but when the forecast is compared to the average, both of these forecasts are still calling for an above-average season.

As always, no matter how many storms form in one year, it only takes one storm to hit our area to make it a bad year for us. It is best to prepare every year as if a major storm will head our way and be thankful if it doesn’t.

The next five days will stay quiet thanks to another plume of Saharan dust. However, longer-range forecast models suggest the Atlantic could star waking up for the second half of August.

On average, 61% of all named storms form in August and September so it is not unusual for the season to be this quiet so far.