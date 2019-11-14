Hurricane season coming to an end, just 15 days remaining

CARIBBEAN SEA – SEPTEMBER 9: In this NOAA-NASA GOES Project handout image, GOES satellite shows Hurricane Irma as it moves over Cuba and towards the Florida coast as a category 4 storm in the Caribbean Sea taken at 14:15 UTC on September 09, 2017. Hurricane Irma barreled through the Turks and Caicos Islands as a […]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season is quickly winding to a close.

Typically, the last two weeks or so of hurricane season are quiet in the tropics. Long-range models for the next 15 days spell the same story for 2019 in the Atlantic.

However, there is a high chance of tropical development in the Pacific just off the west coast of Mexico. An area of low pressure will move north and affect the Baja California peninsula.

Even though long-range models keep the rest of the season quiet, 12 of that past 53 hurricane seasons have had additional tropical development after Nov. 14.

WFLA will continue to track the tropics on the two last Wednesdays in November, whether there is activity or not. Tune in live at 1:30 p.m. EST for the latest on Nov. 20 and 27.

LATEST STORIES: