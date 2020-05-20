Hurricane prep: When to buy hurricane supplies tax-free in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With one named storm already under our belt, it’s time to start preparing for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Florida’s tax-free holiday

If you need to stock up on supplies and want to save a little bit of money, your best time to shop is May 29 through June 4. That’s when Florida’s disaster preparedness sales tax holiday will be in effect.

During that time period, the following items are exempt from sales tax:

Selling for $10 or less:

Reusable ice (reusable ice packs)

Selling for $20 or less:

Any portable self-powered light source (powered by battery, solar, hand-crank or gas) Candles Flashlights Lanterns



Selling for $25 or less:

Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers

Selling for $30 or less:

Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, only these sizes: AAA-cell AA-cell C-cell D-cell 6-volt 9-volt

Coolers and ice chests (food storage; nonelectrical)

Selling for $50 or less:

Bungee cords

Ground anchor systems

Radios (powered by battery, solar or hand-crank) Two-way Weather band

Ratchet straps

Tarpaulins (tarps)

Tie-down kits

Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths and other flexible waterproof sheeting

Selling for $750 or less:

Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in the event of a power outage

The sales tax exemption does not apply to the rental or repair or any qualifying items. It also does not apply to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.

If qualifying items are sold in a set with non-qualifying items, the price of the set will be subject to sales tax.

You can learn more about the sales tax holiday on the Florida Department of Revenue website.

Hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

LATEST HURRICANE SEASON NEWS: