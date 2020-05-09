Hurricane Prep Day 7: Complete a written plan

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The final day of the 2020 hurricane prep week is possibly the most important as it brings everything together into one place.

Writing down the details of each topic presented this week is essential. It will ease anxiety and give you a plan to follow if a hurricane threatens.

Go through the topics presented this week and write down the details you determined pertained to you.

Write down the hazards you are at risk for. Write the details of your evacuation plan. Make a list of the supplies in your disaster kit. Gather those insurance documents and write down your coverage. Write down the steps you’ll need to go through to strengthen your home. Put in a reminder to check in on your neighbor.

Adding photo documentation of all your valuables and having copies of those important documents are also good things to add to your written plan.

Finally, share your plan with other family members and friends.

It’s always a good idea to prepare for hurricane season ahead of time. The topics presented in the hurricane preparedness week give you a great place to begin if you’re feeling overwhelmed. If you follow these plans today, you and your family will be ready not if, but when the next hurricane approaches the Tampa Bay area.

Remember, the Storm Team 8 meteorologists will be with you every step of the way.

