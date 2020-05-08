Hurricane Prep Day 6: Helping your neighbor

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As we prepare for hurricane season, it’s not only important to make sure you, your family and your home are prepared. It’s also important to check in with your next-door neighbors and friends and family that may need a little extra help in your area.

Day six of the 2020 hurricane preparedness week is dedicated to making sure we lend a helping hand where we can. This is as important as ever even with the COVID-19 outbreak across the globe. It may be more difficult to help others prepare this year but a phone call is always an option to verbally walk neighbors through preparations.

If you decide to help a neighbor out, go through each topic presented this week, starting with helping them determine their risk. Walk them through developing an evacuation plan and talk about the supplies they will need in their supply kit. In some cases, it might be a kind gesture to pick up some of those supplies, especially for the elderly or neighbors who may be at a higher risk for COVID-19.

If a hurricane threatens, it is a good idea to walk with them through the yard and pick up loose items so they don’t become flying debris that could damage their home or even yours. If evacuations are necessary, double-check they are good to go with their plan.

Check on them as soon as it is safe after the storm passes and keep in touch or help them clean-up.

The 2020 Hurricane Prep week began May 3 and runs through May 9:

May 3: Determining Your Risk

May 4: Develop An Evacuation Plan

May 5: Assemble Disaster Supply Kit

May 6: Get An Insurance Check-Up

May 7: Strengthen Your Home

May 8: Help Your Neighbor

May 9: Complete A Written Plan