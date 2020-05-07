Hurricane Prep Day 5: Strengthening your home ahead of storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Strengthening your home is key to preparing for a hurricane and it’s the focus of the fifth day of 2020’s Hurricane Preparedness Week.

Whether you’re planning to ride out a hurricane in your home or you plan to evacuate to safer, higher ground, you need to prepare your home.

The first thing to check is if your home is up to building code specifications. The garage door is the most vulnerable, so that may be a good place to start. A certified technician can come and inspect it. It will need to withstand the strongest winds. If the garage door fails on your home, it could compromise the rest of it.

Preparing your home also means having shutters to cover windows and doors. Make it a weekend project to construct them out of plywood, aluminum or steel and fit them to each window and door in your house.

Once measured and cut, be sure to have the proper fasteners to attach each one to your house so it properly covers the opening and therefore protects your home from flying debris. To see step-by-step instructions on building these, visit the FLASH website on how to secure your home.

Before the season begins, it’s also a good idea to trim up loose and low hanging branches on trees surrounding your home. If a hurricane passes through, you won’t have to worry about these falling off and causing damage.

Think about where you will put or how you will secure loose patio furniture, plants and grills.

As a hurricane is approaching, remember to move your car to a safe location and secure all doors on your home.

