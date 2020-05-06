Hurricane Prep Day 4: Checking up on your insurance

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The fourth day of the 2020 Hurricane Prep Week is underway and it’s all about insurance check-ups.

Wednesday is dedicated to calling your insurance agent and making sure you have enough coverage on your home in the event it suffers damage or even needs a complete replacement. A check-up is important every year, especially if you’ve done any upgrades or have made any changes to your home.

Keep in mind, homeowners insurance does not cover flooding. If you determined the past few days you are at risk for storm surge or flooding of any kind, you will need to have a separate policy to cover flood damage of any kind.

Acting on flood insurance ahead of time is important because it does not go into effect for 30 days. This means, if a hurricane is threatening and you call your agent to add it, it would not cover damage from that storm.

To learn more about flood insurance, visit the FEMA Flood Smart website.

The 2020 Hurricane Prep week began May 3 and runs through May 9:

May 3: Determining Your Risk

May 4: Develop An Evacuation Plan

May 5: Assemble Disaster Supply Kit

May 6: Get An Insurance Check-Up

May 7: Strengthen Your Home

May 8: Help Your Neighbor

May 9: Complete A Written Plan