Hurricane Prep Day 3: What to have in your hurricane supply kit

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tuesday marks the third day of the 2020 Hurricane Preparedness Week, and the topic is making a disaster supply kit for hurricane season.

If you’ve lived in Florida for some time, you may know a hurricane supply kit is essential to have. As a hurricane approaches, supplies fly off the shelves. So having everything you need ahead of time will save you and your family extra anxiety.

The items listed below are some of the more important things you should have in your kit.

Non-perishable food and water for at least three days per person and pet in your house Extended supply of necessary medication Batteries, radio and chargers Cash Important documents in a waterproof container Coloring books and games

As the Storm Team 8 meteorologists begin to track a storm, it’s a good idea to keep your fuel tank full.

A more extensive list of items to have in your kit can be found here.

Sunday was the first day of the prep week and we talked about determining your risk.

Monday was all about developing an evacuation plan.