Tracking the Tropics: Nicholas downgraded to tropical storm after making landfall on Texas coast

HOUSTON (WFLA) — Nicholas was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm after making landfall along the Texas coast on Tuesday.

The storm is forecast to bring life-threatening flash flooding to the deep South over the next couple days, the National Hurricane Center said.

At 5 a.m. ET, Nicholas was about 30 miles south-southwest of Houston, Texas with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. It was moving north-northeast at 9 mph.

Nicholas is expected to weaken Tuesday as it travels slowly over southeastern Texas and become a tropical depression over southwestern Louisiana on Wednesday.

Over the next few days, the storm is expected to dump 5 to 10 inches of rain along the middle and upper Texas coast, with some areas seeing isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches. Forecasters warn the heavy rains could lead to life-threatening flash flooding, especially in urbanized metropolitan areas in those regions. Widespread minor to isolated major river flooding is expected across portions of the upper Texas Gulf Coast and southern Louisiana and Mississippi. About 1 to 5 feet of storm surge is possible. A tornado or two may be possible Tuesday along the upper Texas and southern Louisiana, the NHC said.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Sargent to Sabine Pass including Galveston Bay

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Matagorda to Cameron

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Sabine Pass to Rutherford Beach Louisiana

Nicholas was the 14th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.