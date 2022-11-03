TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Forecasters have continued to monitor Hurricane Martin and Lisa, which weakened into a tropical storm after making landfall as a hurricane in Belize, along with another system that just appeared in the Atlantic.

Hurricane Martin

At 5 a.m. ET Thursday, Hurricane Martin was about 805 miles west-northwest of The Azores with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. It was moving north-northeast at 46 mph. It had hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 50 miles from its center, and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 275 miles.

The center said Martin should grow larger and intensify while it transitions into a large and powerful post-tropical cyclone.

“A reduction in forward speed and a turn to the east or east-southeast is then forecast on Friday,” the center said.

It should lose strength over the weekend, but will remain very large.

Although Martin poses no immediate threat to land, swells generated by the storm will likely spread across part of the North Atlantic basin and affect parts Canada, the Azores, and the Atlantic coast of Europe. The swells will likely cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, the center said.

No watches or warnings are in effect at this time.

Tropical Storm Lisa

Lisa was downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall near Belize City, Belize.

At 5 a.m. Thursday, Lisa was centered about 125 miles west of Belize City with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. It was moving west at 10 mph with tropical-storm-force-winds extending outward up to 35 miles from the storm’s center.

Lisa is forecast to move across northern Guatemala, southeastern Mexico and over the Bay of Campeche.

“Additional weakening is forecast while the center remains over land, and Lisa is expected to weaken to a tropical depression later today,” the center said. “Lisa is not expected to re-intensify once the center reaches the Bay of Campeche.”

Lisa is expected to dump 2 to 6 inches of rain on parts of Belize, Guatemala and Mexico with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 10 inches. The NHC warns the heavy rainfall could bring flash flooding conditions.

Swells generated by the storm will likely affect parts of Central America, then subside.

Other area to watch

Forecasters are also watching an area of disorganized showers several hundred miles east-northeast of Bermuda.

“Environmental conditions are only marginally favorable for some gradual subtropical or tropical development of this system as it begins to move more westward by this weekend,” the center said. “By early next week, the system is likely to be absorbed by a larger system developing to its southwest.”

Forecaster are giving it a low 10% chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm in the next five days.