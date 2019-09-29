Hurricane Lorenzo at category 5 strength

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Lorenzo has become the second category 5 storm of the 2019 Atlantic Basin hurricane season.

The storm now has maximum sustained winds up to 160 miles per hour, which makes Lorenzo the strongest hurricane on record this far north and east in the Atlantic Basin per the National Hurricane Center.

Thankfully, this powerful hurricane will stay far from land while at peak intensity.

Lorenzo is forecast to weaken over the next few days as it moves north across cooler waters in the open Atlantic.

