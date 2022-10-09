TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Julia made landfall in Nicaragua early Sunday morning as a category 1 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 8 a.m., Julia was about 60 mph west of Bluefields, Nicaragua as it continued to move west at 16 mph. It began to show signs of weakening and had max sustained winds of 75 mph at the time of the advisory.

During its landfall, the hurricane brought dangerous storm surges to the eastern coast of Nicaragua. It is expected to continue moving westward through the country and emerge over the Pacific Ocean by Sunday night as a tropical storm.

From there, Julia will move along the pacific coasts of Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala before it is predicted to weaken to a tropical depression by Monday night and dissipate by Tuesday.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Nicaragua from Bluefields to Puerto Cabezas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Nicaragua north of Puerto Cabezas to the Honduras/Nicaragua border

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Nicaragua south of Bluefields to the Nicaragua/Costa Rica border

Nicaragua north of Puerto Cabezas to the Honduras/Nicaragua border

Pacific coast of Nicaragua

Pacific coast of Honduras

Coast of El Salvador

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for: