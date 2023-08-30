TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Idalia has caused widespread power outages as it makes landfall in the state of Florida Wednesday, particularly in the Big Bend region.
Below is a list of outages reported by local power companies.
Tampa Electric Company
69 customers have reported power outages.
Click to see TECO’s power outage map.
To report an outage to TECO, you can make a report on its website.
If you see a down power line or open transformer, call 813-223-0800 or 1-888-223-0800. You can also report gas leaks by calling 1-877-TECO-PGS (1-877-832-6747).
Peace River Electric
The following counties have reported power outages:
- Manatee County — 47 customers without powers
You can report an outage online or call 800-282-3824.
Click here to view the outage map.
Florida Power and Light
The following counties have reported outages:
- Manatee County — 1,150 customers without power
- Sarasota County — 7,510 customers without power
To learn how to report an outage, you can visit the FPL website. You can also see the outage map here.
Duke Energy
The following counties have reported outages:
- Pinellas County — 13,958 customers without power
- Pasco County — 853 customers without power
- Polk County — 139 customer without power
- Citrus County — 226 customers without power
- Hernando County — 1 customer without power
- Highlands County — 34 customers without power
- Levy County — 48 customers without power
- Lafayette County — 1 customer without power
- Lake County — 11 customers without power
- Franklin County — 19 customers without power
- Marion County — 21 customers without power
- Orange County — 129 customers without power
- Volusia County — 632 customers without power
- Osceola County — 1 customer without power
- Seminole County — 3 customers without power
You can report an outage on the Duke Energy website or by calling 800-228-8485. To see the outage map, click here.
Lakeland Electric
Lakeland Electric has reported 122 customers affected by outages.
You can report an outage on the Lakeland Electric website or by calling 863-834-4248.. To see the outage map, click here.
Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative
The following counties have reported outages:
- Pasco — 242 outages
- Hernando — 35 outages
- Citrus — 3 outages