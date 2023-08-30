TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Idalia has caused widespread power outages as it makes landfall in the state of Florida Wednesday, particularly in the Big Bend region.

Below is a list of outages reported by local power companies.

Tampa Electric Company

69 customers have reported power outages.

Click to see TECO’s power outage map.

To report an outage to TECO, you can make a report on its website.

If you see a down power line or open transformer, call 813-223-0800 or 1-888-223-0800. You can also report gas leaks by calling 1-877-TECO-PGS (1-877-832-6747).

Peace River Electric

The following counties have reported power outages:

Manatee County — 47 customers without powers

You can report an outage online or call 800-282-3824.

Click here to view the outage map.

Florida Power and Light

The following counties have reported outages:

Manatee County — 1,150 customers without power

Sarasota County — 7,510 customers without power

To learn how to report an outage, you can visit the FPL website. You can also see the outage map here.

Duke Energy

The following counties have reported outages:

Pinellas County — 13,958 customers without power

Pasco County — 853 customers without power

Polk County — 139 customer without power

Citrus County — 226 customers without power

Hernando County — 1 customer without power

Highlands County — 34 customers without power

Levy County — 48 customers without power

Lafayette County — 1 customer without power

Lake County — 11 customers without power

Franklin County — 19 customers without power

Marion County — 21 customers without power

Orange County — 129 customers without power

Volusia County — 632 customers without power

Osceola County — 1 customer without power

Seminole County — 3 customers without power

You can report an outage on the Duke Energy website or by calling 800-228-8485. To see the outage map, click here.

Lakeland Electric

Lakeland Electric has reported 122 customers affected by outages.

You can report an outage on the Lakeland Electric website or by calling 863-834-4248.. To see the outage map, click here.

Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative

The following counties have reported outages:

Pasco — 242 outages

Hernando — 35 outages

Citrus — 3 outages