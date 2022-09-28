TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian is moving through the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida, and is expected to approach the state and move onshore Wednesday.

As Ian approaches the Gulf Coast, here’s everything you need to know to be prepared:

WFLA is closely monitoring for any updates from the National Hurricane Center. Our latest forecast story always has the latest information from the most recent NHC advisories, and the latest graphics and details for our area from our Max Defender 8 team.

The Max Defender 8 weather team has developed a unique tool called the “Real-time Wobble Tracker” to see minute by minute if the storm’s eye is deviating from the official NHC forecast track.

“That allows our weather team to immediately see if the storm is headed in a different direction and alert viewers to if they are in the clear or are in danger,” Chief Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli explained.

Hurricane Ian is forecast to approach the west coast of Florida Wednesday and move onshore later in the day before moving over Central Florida.

Northern rain bands already started bringing brief periods of gusty winds and heavy rains Tuesday night.

Many Tampa Bay residents have reached out, asking how Hurricane Ian will impact their area. WFLA Meteorologist Amanda Holly broke down what kind of impacts each county in the Tampa Bay area could see.

Many Tampa Bay area counties have issued mandatory or voluntary evacuations ahead of Hurricane Ian. We’ll keep you updated with the latest information from the counties and when evacuations may be lifted.

We’re already seeing the impacts from Hurricane Ian in the Tampa Bay area. As it moves closer to us, you can check your area with interactive Max Defender 8 radar.

If the power goes out in your area but you still have your phone, you can still stay connected and get the latest updates by downloading the WFLA app and the Max Defender 8 weather app.

WFLA’s J.B. Biunno will be live on Tracking the Tropics as Hurricane Ian approaches with Meteorologists Jeff Berardelli, Leigh Spann, Amanda Holly, Rebecca Barry and Eric Stone. You can watch live in the apps, on WFLA.com, on Facebook and on YouTube.

Tampa Hoy and our bilingual weather anchor Val Simpson are providing updates in Spanish on YouTube, Facebook and TampaHoy.com.