TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday and video shows conditions in Islamorada.

Videos showed by Twitter user @pdmace2 and provided by TMX, shows rain and wind blowing on the coast of Islamorada in the Florida Keys.

One clip shows Tuesday evening conditions and another show increased winds Wednesday morning.

In a statement at 8 a.m., the NHC said conditions are rapidly deteriorating along the southwest Florida coast as recent data indicated that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 155 mph.

The NHC predicted that the greatest risk of deadly storm surges would be in the area from Sarasota to Naples.