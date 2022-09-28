TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Ian is expected to impact Florida starting Wednesday.

8 On Your Side has the latest information on what is going on and expected for the Tampa Bay area, as well as the state.

As of the 5 a.m. update, Ian is a Category 4 hurricane. “Life-threatening storm surge” and “catastrophic winds” in Florida are projected on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian is projected to make landfall along the state’s Gulf Coast.

The 5 a.m. EDT advisory said that Hurricane Ian was about 75 miles southwest of Naples with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph.

This story will be updated throughout the day. Check back for updates.

5:40 a.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for most of south Florida, including DeSoto, Polk, Hardee, Highlands, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

5:20 a.m.

Manatee County Government tweeted late Tuesday night that 100 dogs and 55 cats were transported in the county ahead of the storm. Emergency fosters took in 26 cats and 14 cats.

4:33 a.m.

The City of Tampa tweeted that Tampa police officers have been “patrolling neighborhoods, notifying residents of evacuation orders, helping the homeless and more.”

Tampa Fire Rescue has been leading Emergency Management and responding to calls. Currently, 150 patients have been moved to a secure location.

The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that a Hurricane Warning has been issued for the county. As of the time of the tweet, only Hilltop Elementary is open as a shelter in the county.

The sheriff’s office said they are seeing local roads with intermittent flooding.