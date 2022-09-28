TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian will move into the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing damaging winds with it. Gov. DeSantis told Floridians in the storm’s path to expect power outages as the storm crawls through southwest and central Florida.

This list will be updated as the storm progresses and more reports come in.

Tampa Electric Company

No significant outages reported.

Click to view the outage map.

To report an outage to TECO, click here to make a report online. To report issues with electrical equipment, such as a downed power line or open transformer, call (813) 223-0800 or 1-888-223-0800.

Peace River Electric

469 customers are without power in Manatee County.

Click here to view the outage map.

How to report an outage:

Report an outage through your online account or SmartHub mobile app.

Text your outage to the Outage Texting System.

Call 800-282-3824

Florida Power and Light

1,560 customers are without power, mostly in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Click here to view the outage map.

How to report an outage:

Click here to report an outage online

Call 1-800-4-OUTAGE (1-800-468-8243)

Duke Energy

220 customers are without power in Pinellas County. 41 are without power in Highlands County.

Click here to view the outage map.

How to report an outage:

Click here to report an outage online.

Call (800) 228 – 8485

Lakeland Electric

No significant outages reported.

Click here to view the outage map.

How to report an outage: