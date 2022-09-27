TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Publix stores across the Tampa Bay area will be closing early Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian.

According to the Publix website, the company is monitoring the storm in the areas where it operates.

“Please be aware that stores in the affected area will be adjusting their hours for the storm,” Publix said.

According to Publix, stores in the follow counties are closing at 6 p.m. and are expected to remain closed through Thursday.

Charlotte

Collier

DeSoto

Hernando

Hillsborough

Lake

Lee

Manatee

Pasco

Pinellas #1562 (located at 200 Island Way, Clearwater) will close at 3pm today (9/27) #139 (located at 4655 Gulf Blvd, St. Pete Beach) will close at 3pm today (9/27) #1149 (located at 111 104 th Ave., Treasure Island) will close at 3pm today (9/27)

Sarasota

Stores in Polk and Highlands Counties are expected to remain open until 4 p.m., Wednesday and remain closed through Thursday to reopen Friday.

The company has a map on its website with affected stores and their listed hours.

Currently, 282 stores have modified hours.